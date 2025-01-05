Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50.
Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Landstar System Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $200.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.
Insider Transactions at Landstar System
In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
