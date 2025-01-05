LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €23.96 ($24.70) and last traded at €23.61 ($24.34). Approximately 140,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.58 ($24.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.68.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.