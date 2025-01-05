Larry Madden Sells 14,284 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,786.24. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $278,680.84.

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $383,243.12.

On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.

Viant Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

