Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

