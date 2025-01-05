Lawrence J. Schorr Sells 7,333 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $229.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.06 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.