London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $142.50. Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

