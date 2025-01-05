Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth $402,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

