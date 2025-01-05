LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Raised by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $333.09 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $336.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.