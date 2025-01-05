LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
LTC stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.
Insider Transactions at LTC Properties
In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. The trade was a 16.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,145,168.75. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.