Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 158460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Insider Activity

In other Magna Terra Minerals news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

