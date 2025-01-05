Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.22 ($0.24). Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Malvern International alerts:

Insider Activity at Malvern International

In related news, insider Richard Christopher Mace bought 241,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £41,132.01 ($51,095.66). 51.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.