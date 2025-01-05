MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 18,120,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,695,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

MARA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

