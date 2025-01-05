Marion K. Gross Sells 1,499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCD opened at $294.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $16,870,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

