Mark Lackner Sells 4,411 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lackner sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $13,762.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,909.04. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

