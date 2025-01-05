Mark Lackner Sells 4,411 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lackner sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $13,762.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,909.04. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ZNTL stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
