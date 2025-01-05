Martine Celej Sells 2,208 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$117.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.19. The firm has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

