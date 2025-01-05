Matthew C. Banks Sells 210 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $15,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $514,183.02. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after buying an additional 445,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

