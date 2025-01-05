MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 2,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.