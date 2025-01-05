MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head to Head Contrast

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDB Capital and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 6 15 1 2.77

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $63.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

MDB Capital has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MDB Capital and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -75.31% -63.59% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and Synchrony Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 45.93 -$6.97 million ($2.87) -2.24 Synchrony Financial $15.98 billion 1.63 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.72

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats MDB Capital on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

