Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 45900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

MDP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

