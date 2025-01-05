Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 50076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.