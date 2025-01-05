Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 451125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBGYY shares. UBS Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of C$37.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

