MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
