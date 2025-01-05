Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,511,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,781,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $773.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microvast by 569.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

