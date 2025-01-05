Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.04.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millennial Lithium
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.