Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TIGO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. Millicom International Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.