Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.26. 550,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 853,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market cap of $526.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,128.38. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $49,357.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 162,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

