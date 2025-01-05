Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 15,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Mogo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.