Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 65,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 53,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

