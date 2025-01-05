MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 115,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 316,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

