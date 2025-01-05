MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) rose 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 517,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 164,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MTB Metals Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

