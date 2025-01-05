Mukul Kumar Sells 4,480 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,480 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,754.20. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $115,640.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in PubMatic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

