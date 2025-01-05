Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
