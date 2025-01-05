New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.01 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 107.01 ($1.33). 14,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 10,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.34).

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,140.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.34.

New Star Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

