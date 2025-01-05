NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 121,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 63,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

