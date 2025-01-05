NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

NEXT Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

