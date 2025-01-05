NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 11.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 116,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 85,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 11.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

