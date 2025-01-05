NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.12 ($15.59) and last traded at €15.08 ($15.55). Approximately 16,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.94 ($15.40).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.12. The stock has a market cap of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

