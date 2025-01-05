Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 55014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

