Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Critical Comparison

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60% Nukkleus N/A N/A -859.79%

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -6.54, meaning that its stock price is 754% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.48 million 2.57 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.37 Nukkleus $10.75 million 4.39 -$17.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Nukkleus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nukkleus.

Summary

Nukkleus beats Greenpro Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital



Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Nukkleus



Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

