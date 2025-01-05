Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $17.64. Oculis shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 51,109 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.33.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

