Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 17.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.60. 9,008,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,094,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

