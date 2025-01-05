Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading 10.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.85. 474,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 533,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OMER
Omeros Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Omeros
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Omeros by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
