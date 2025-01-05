Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 352,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 244,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
