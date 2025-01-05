ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.
ONE Gas stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
