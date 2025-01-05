One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Financial Review

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58% Centerspace -5.57% -1.72% -0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Centerspace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $89.45 million 6.51 $29.61 million $1.62 16.80 Centerspace $258.64 million 4.20 $41.97 million ($1.61) -40.72

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for One Liberty Properties and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. One Liberty Properties pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -186.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Centerspace on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

