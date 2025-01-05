Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $19.72. Opera shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 148,497 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 334.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

