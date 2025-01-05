Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.16). Approximately 291,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 203,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.09).

The stock has a market cap of £521.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,920.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 591.12.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

