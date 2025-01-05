Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.12 and last traded at C$30.14. Approximately 330,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 456,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.80.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -96.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$62,222.60. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$117,750.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

