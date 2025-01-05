Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 4th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.84.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.