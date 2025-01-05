PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $86.98. 1,357,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,685,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

